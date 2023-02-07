Home Business Tim, Equita raises target price to 0.41 euro
(Teleborsa) – Equityafter upgrading to Buy last week, improve the target price are Telecom Italiabringing it to 0,41 euro from the previous 0.39 euros.

Analysts took stock of the implications of the offer presented by KKR and refined the valuation of the company on the basis of: 8.6 billion euro valuation for NetCo, at an implied multiple of 9.8x EV/EBITDA in 2023; 9.5 billion euro valuation for Domestic Servco; 6 billion euros for TIM Brazilat market values.

Meanwhile, improve the performance of Telecom Italiawhich stands at 0.2931 euros, with an increase of 0.21%. Operationally, expectations are for a continuation of the day in a positive direction with resistance seen at 0.2949 and subsequent at 0.2986. Support at 0.2912.

