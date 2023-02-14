Home Business Tim exceeds estimates for 2022: revenues from services at 14.6 billion
Tim exceeds estimates for 2022: revenues from services at 14.6 billion

Tim closes 2022 “exceeding guidance thanks to a further improvement in operating trends in the fourth quarter”. This was communicated by the telecommunications company, specifying that in the twelve months revenues from services at group level amounted to 14.6 billion (+1.3%) and the organic Ebitda equal to 6 billion, down by 6.7% (+2.7% in the fourth quarter). The group’s after-lease net financial debt amounted to 20 billion, stable compared to 30 September and up compared to 2021 exclusively due to extraordinary items.

Proceed with the separation

Tim continues with its strategy which aims to “overcome vertical integration through the separation of fixed network infrastructure assets (NetCo) from services (ServiceCo with TIM Consumer, TIM Enterprise and TIM Brasil) and to reduce debt through transfer operations and valorisation of some assets».

NetCo in particular in the twelve months recorded total revenues and revenues from services both down by 4%. The reduction, explains a note, is mainly due to one-off transactions booked in the first half of last year. As at 31 December, NetCo managed around 16 million fixed accesses (of which around 72% in FTTx technologies) with a market share of around 80%. The technical units reached with FTTH technology were 7.7 million, equal to a coverage of approximately 32%, up by 7 percentage points compared to the end of 2021.

