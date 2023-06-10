Home » Tim, farewell to the network saves the industry. The Economist praises the Labriola model
Tim, farewell to the network saves the industry. The Economist praises the Labriola model

Telecommunications, the praise of the Economist to the CEO of Tim Labriola

L’Economist analyzes the ‘case of Italy’ on the telecommunications front and confers a (prestigious) certificate of esteem for Peter LabriolaTim’s CEO, who is made a role model to marry a successful industrial strategy for European telecommunications.

The reason for the public acclaim is the decision taken by the CEO to spin off the Network which, according to the British newspaper “may be the best chance to save the industry from a wasteland without profits“. In this sense, Pietro Labriola is considered as the forerunner who will set the pace for the other CEOs. The “magic” ingredient of Labriola, according to theEconomist is that, following his model: “regulators are more likely to allow the merger of the mobile phone business with that of another operator“.

