Tim: Fibercop and Isiline sign fiber co-investment agreement

FiberCop, the TIM Group infrastructure operator, and the Piedmontese company ISILINE have signed a co-investment agreement for the construction of the Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) fiber optic access network in the province of Cuneo.

Under this agreement, ISILINE will integrate its fiber optic network with FiberCop’s access network to develop the Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) access market, with fiber optic connections to homes, in the cities of Borgo San Dalmazzo, Busca, Boves, Cavallermaggiore, Cervasca and Beinette.

ISILINE’s adhesion to the co-investment offer is part of the FiberCop investment plan, which will ensure FTTH coverage to over 60% of the country’s real estate units.

The agreement reached confirms the effectiveness of the co-investment model which allows all interested operators to participate in the development of optical fiber in Italy. Furthermore, it accelerates the overcoming of the digital divide on the national territory and allows families and businesses to choose ultra-broadband connections with speeds exceeding 1 Gigabit per second, thus guaranteeing the best performance technologically available today.

