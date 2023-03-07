Meeting for procedures with related parties set

Tim’s related parties committee meets this Friday to evaluate CDP and Macquaire’s offer for the network. It is a necessary first step due to the fact that Cdp is a shareholder of Tim, as well as of Open Fiber together with the Australian fund Macquarie. The board of directors will do the rest in the meeting set for March 15 in view of the assembly scheduled for the approval of the 2022 budget on April 20. Nothing rules out the possibility that the council may choose to express itself even at a later date, taking into account the fact that the CDP proposal will expire on March 31st, shortly after that of the Kkr which has a deadline of March 24th.

Sales prevail on the stock market

The uncertain situation did not do Tim’s stock any good, losing 2.45%. For investors it is not clear what the position of the Italian government is on the whole affair. And at the moment everything is silent in the Treasury. There is also concern for Tim’s results and above all for the heavy debt weighing on the former public monopolist, as well as for the reorganization plan that will follow the effective separation of the network from telephone services. The latter issue is particularly dear to the unions who, on several occasions, have asked the government for a table not only to manage Tim’s change, but also to talk about the future of telecommunications in Italy.

Meanwhile, there are three hypotheses on the table for Tim

The first is for Tim’s board to vote in favor of one of the two 20 billion offers on the table. The second is that a three-way agreement is reached between Kkr, also a shareholder of Tim’s network company, Fibercop, Cdp and the Macquarie fund, along the lines of what happened in Autostrade per l’Italia when the Benettons left the scene.

The third option then remains the Minerva plan, i.e. an offer on the entire Tim by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. This path has been hypothesized on several occasions by the undersecretary in charge of innovation, Alessio Butti, but so far it has remained in the background. The stone guest remains the French shareholder Vivendi who attributes to Tim’s network a value of 31 billion, a figure far higher than that put on the plate by both the Cdp-Macquirie tandem and the US fund Kkr. And it does not seem to be open to a downward negotiation. At least for now.