Tim flies (+8%) on the indiscretion offered by Cdp-Macquaire-Kkr

Tim flies (+8%) on the indiscretion of a Cdp-Macquaire-Kkr-F2i offer

Telecom Italia accelerates at the close of the Stock Exchange, with an increase of more than 8% to 0.269 euro in the wake of rumors according to which the Mef would support the hypothesis of a joint offer Cdp-Macquarie con Kkr and would also be willing to involve F2i according to reports from Ansa. Only yesterday did Tim’s board of directors decide to allow additional time, until June 9, for the presentation of improved offers for the NetCo network. This decision was taken into consideration of the willingness of one of the bidders to improve its proposal.

Piazza Affari has seized on this development which could make it possible to achieve a valuation of NetCo closer to the requests of Tim and the first shareholder Vivendi, who values ​​the infrastructure at around 30 billion.