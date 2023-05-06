Home » Tim flies (+8%) on the indiscretion offered by Cdp-Macquaire-Kkr
Business

Tim flies (+8%) on the indiscretion offered by Cdp-Macquaire-Kkr

by admin
Tim flies (+8%) on the indiscretion offered by Cdp-Macquaire-Kkr

Tim flies (+8%) on the indiscretion of a Cdp-Macquaire-Kkr-F2i offer

Telecom Italia accelerates at the close of the Stock Exchange, with an increase of more than 8% to 0.269 euro in the wake of rumors according to which the Mef would support the hypothesis of a joint offer Cdp-Macquarie con Kkr and would also be willing to involve F2i according to reports from Ansa. Only yesterday did Tim’s board of directors decide to allow additional time, until June 9, for the presentation of improved offers for the NetCo network. This decision was taken into consideration of the willingness of one of the bidders to improve its proposal.

Piazza Affari has seized on this development which could make it possible to achieve a valuation of NetCo closer to the requests of Tim and the first shareholder Vivendi, who values ​​the infrastructure at around 30 billion.

See also  Bill Ackman launches US bank deposit escape alert after Janet Yellen sentence

You may also like

Politics – CSU selects Söder at party conference...

Lissner against Meloni: “I’m staying at the San...

Announcement on Carrying out the Pilot Reform of...

Biontech and Pfizer: The almost hopeless fight of...

The ECB raises rates, the expert: “New increase...

Michela Murgia shock: “I have stage four cancer,...

FDIC to Charge Big Banks ‘Protection Fees’ After...

School: Dangerous ignorance – German students hardly know...

Solid US labor market. Turn Fed a chimera

Health – Drosten refers to the spread of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy