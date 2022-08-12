Home Business Tim flies to the stock market, the market is betting on nationalization with the victory of Meloni
The election campaign also overwhelms Piazza Affari with Tim the great protagonist of the day. The shares of the former monopolist were suspended for a long time for excess of rise after rumors about the plans of the center-right began to emerge, in the event of an electoral victory.

Fratelli d’Italia by Giorgia Meloni, in fact, is thinking of nationalizing the company. Enough to push purchases on the stock market. As reported by Bloomberg, in fact, the objective of the party led by Giorgia Meloni would be to obtain “digital sovereignty” thus maintaining public control over the telecommunications network.

To achieve the goal, a possible Meloni government could give the green light to the acquisition of Tim by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and then sell about 30 million fixed and mobile customers to competitors (with a sort of stew of the company ): an operation from which it could collect about 13 billion euros. Later, Tim Brasil could also be sold for another 4 billion.

In this way the state would maintain control of the network, while at the same time halving the company’s debt.

