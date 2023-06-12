TIM: focus on the stock after new offers from CdP-Macquarie and KKR

Focus on TIM stock after the telecommunications company released a note on Friday evening, announcing that the consortium formed by CdP Equity and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts(‘KKR’) presented two new non-binding offers binding for the TIM NetCo network.

The Ansa agency reported some rumors according to which “the amount put on the plate by KKR for the Tim network could reach up to 23 billion euros, with a raise of 2 billion compared to the offer of 21 billion euros presented last 4 May”.

TIM has announced that the “two non-binding offers will be examined by the Board of Directors of TIM in the meetings scheduled for the next 19 and 22 June, after preliminary investigation by the Related Parties Committee”.