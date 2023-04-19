Tim, for the network offered 19.3 billion from Cdp-Macquarie and 21 billion from Kkr

Tim, received two offers for Netco: board review May 4th

Tim received two new non-binding offers today in the context of competitive process relating to Netco. The offers were submitted by the consortium formed by CdP Equity S.p.A. e Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limitedacting on behalf of a group of investment funds managed or advised by the Macquarie group, and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP

The two non-binding offers will be examined by Tim’s Board of Directors at the meeting scheduled for May 4thsubject to investigation by the Related Parties Committee.

The new offer from Cdp Equity and Macquarie for Tim’s network would amount to 19.3 billion euros While that of Kkr would be equal to a total of 21 billion euro. This is what sources close to the operation report. The fund, therefore, would have raised the offer compared to the previous 20 billion. The 21 billion include two billion in earn outs.

