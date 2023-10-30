Tim, from the Merlyn fund with the former deputy general manager Siragusa proposed an alternative to the sale to KKR

Listen to the audio version of the article

Plot twist on Tim. A surprise move breaks into the network sale game: an alternative proposal to the sale operation to KKR, presented by a consortium of investors. The final outcome of which would break the bank on the sale of the network to Kkr. All this by putting on the table the move towards a “single” national network under CDP, the sale of the consumer part and of Tim Brasil and the maintenance of the listing for a new Telecom Italia – which would go back to being called that – with only the infrastructure.

The letter

In a nutshell, these are the salient points of a letter sent to the Stock Exchange and immediately placed on the table of the Tim board of directors. And it expects to make inroads also in consideration of the fact that it is aiming for a national network infrastructure under CDP, but avoiding the Mef’s disbursement of up to 2.5 billion put into account, but the stability of which is always to be read at the inside a budget maneuver that is not at all simple, neither for the drafters nor for the citizens.

Merlyn Partners’ proposal

As far as Tim is concerned, according to Il Sole 24 Ore it is Merlyn Partners SCSp that is moving. The investment fund represents a group of Tim shareholders holding ordinary shares below the 3% threshold, relevant for the legal reporting obligation.

The Alessandro Barnaba-Stefano Siragusa tandem

Well, behind this operation there is the founder of Merlyn, Alessandro Barnaba, but also an old acquaintance of Tim, namely Stefano Siragusa. The former deputy general manager of Tim, who left the telephone company in the summer of last year, is the mind who drew up the industrial plan for the relaunch of Tim which, from this perspective, is totally alternative to that of CEO Pietro Labriola.

The irruption onto the scene of Timvalue (this is the name of the initiative which also has a website): it casts the shadow of a new conflict over the neverending story of the sale of the Tim network. Which promises to be white-hot.

Share this: Facebook

X

