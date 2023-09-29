TIM gives new life to telephone booths: digital stations are arriving

Listen to the audio version of the article

They will be info points for culture, tourism and all the information that the Municipality wants to provide to citizens: from the offer of museums to cinemas, theatres, concerts and cultural events. But also a safety device, with the “Women+” button which will allow you to request help in dangerous situations.

The new life of telephone booths starts from Milan, to which we have recently definitively said goodbye. During the conference call on the half-year accounts at the beginning of August, the CEO Tim Pietro Labriola confirmed that we are moving towards the dismantling of the telephone booths. And that the process will be completed by 2023, ahead of 2026.

A European divestment process

Goodbye improvised changing rooms for Superman. Goodbye to those presences that are nevertheless reassuring for any emergency, places where so much life was consumed until the now widespread diffusion of mobile phones (there were 78.3 million “human” SIM cards in March 2023, according to the latest Agcom data). The disposal of old cabins began in many countries already at the beginning of 2000. The United Kingdom was among the first to say goodbye (early 2000s), while overseas they began to redesign them, transforming them in the name of high tech and of art, with installations in the symbolic places of the Big Apple, such as Times Square. In Europe, one of the last countries to say goodbye to telephone booths was France, in 2017, and now – with a few years of delay – this transformation process is also arriving in Italy.

Milan leads the way

One chapter closes and another prepares to be opened. We start from Milan. Which was already a trailblazer for the first street telephone booth which in Italy was installed in the Lombard capital, in Piazza San Babila, on 10 February 1952 on the initiative of the concessionaire Stipel. And in Milan Tim has now planned, by virtue of an agreement with the Ambrosian municipality, to install 450 of them and then gradually arrive in 13 other cities, for a total of around 2,500 booths, compared to the 15 thousand old booths being decommissioned under the agreement with Agcom.

A security garrison

New digital booths, therefore. Real intelligent stations in touch screen mode, created in collaboration with Urban Vision. To do what? First of all, explains a press release from Tim, «the digital booths represent an advanced and inclusive device, with sensor applications that will also allow people with motor disabilities, linguistic or visual barriers, to access information and digital services in a personalized, simple and fast”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

