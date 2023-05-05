Tim gives until June 9 to Krr for new offer

bod river

After a river meeting, in the late evening the board of directors of Tim made it known that it considered the offers received from the consortium formed by CdP and Macquarie and from the Kkr fund for the Tim network to be inadequate. “Therefore, considering the willingness expressed by at least one of the bidders to improve it, the Board decided to probe this willingness, in order to obtain a final bid by 9 June”.

According to what appears to Truth&Business the offer referred to in the press release is that of the American fund, so unless different interpretations are given, private equity will have more than a month to improve its offer, while Cassa Depositi e Prestiti seems out of the game. Kkr put 21 billion on the plate, two of which linked to the merger with Open Fiber, while Cdp (which is Tim’s second largest shareholder) reached 19.3 billion. However, there is still a large gap with respect to the claims of the first French shareholder. In fact, Vivendi evaluates the infrastructure that includes the fixed network, including the assets and activities of FiberCop as well as the stake in Sparkle, 31 billion. It is difficult to predict at the moment whether it will be possible to find a compromise.

Remuneration Committee

Furthermore, in yesterday’s board meeting, some of the directors would have asked Chairman Rossi to revoke the remuneration committee after the rejection of the remuneration of the managing director Pietro Labriola at the meeting. The request was not on the agenda, therefore, unless there are other news between now and May 10, it will be voted on during the new board meeting to be held on that date. Not only because Massimo Sarmi would have been readmitted to the discussion on the offers yesterday. The president of Fibercop that Vivendi (he has made no secret of it for some time) would like to take the presidency in place of Rossi and that he had been fired for the conflict of interest for the role he plays in Fibercop. Conflict that would have been considered non-existent.

Poste pulls out

What will happen now? It is possible that this solution, which can be considered as a compromise, could also suit Vivendi, who would prefer it (and this too has never made a secret of it) a proportional split or the private take which would lead to the takeover bid and then to the delisting of the group. We will see. In the meantime, we can begin to exclude some of the alternative routes. Yesterday there was still talk of new partners for Servco. But Iliad has called itself out and also Poste “does not have any open dossier on Tim”, as CEO Matteo Del Fante clarified.

Fly to Brazil

Positive notes come from the accounts. The 12 consensus analysts estimate the revenues of the former telecommunications monopolist to rise by 4.2% in the first quarter of this year over the same period last year to 3.845 billion, with domestic revenues essentially stable at 2.836 billion (-0.5%). Organic Ebitda is estimated to rise by 3.8% to 1.46 billion euros, due to the effect of Brazil where the forecast is +21.9%. The quarterly numbers will be discussed by the board of directors on 10 May.