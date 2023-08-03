Tim, good revenue performance (+3.4%) in the semester

Tim, revenues up to 7.8 billion euros (+3.5%)

Tim closed the semester with revenues equal to 7.8 billion euros, up 3.5% compared to the same period last year. The ebitda amounted to 3.1 billion, an improvement of 4.7%, in line with the “Mid Single Digit” growth target for 2023, thanks to the significant improvement in the trends of the Domestic Business Unit and the positive contribution of Brazil, explains a note from the company.

READ ALSO: Borsa, Fitch’s ax also cripples Milan. Piazza Affari down (-1.3%)

The plan for the divestment of Netco “is proceeding according to the established programmes: after the decision of the board of directors last June 22 to start exclusive negotiations with Kkrall the necessary activities are underway to arrive at the receipt of a final binding offer by and no later than next September 30th”. This is what can be read in the note with which Tim released the half-yearly.

READ ALSO: Second home, here’s where to invest: Tuscany in 4th place in the world above St Moritz

financial debt net Of Tim as at 30 June 2023 it was equal to 26.2 billion euros, an increase of 800 million compared to the end of 2022. Net financial debt after lease instead it stood at 20.8 billion euro, an increase of 800 million compared to last December 31st.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

