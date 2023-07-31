Home » Tim, here is the Treasury’s plan: 30-35% entry into the network together with CDP and the F2i fund
Tim, here is the Treasury's plan: 30-35% entry into the network together with CDP and the F2i fund

Tim, here is the Treasury’s plan: 30-35% entry into the network together with CDP and the F2i fund

MILANO – The watchword for the Tim management, led by Pietro Labriola, is to pull up to October. In fact, it should arrive at the end of September the binding offer by the American fund Kkr, for around 21-22 billion euro. And so the company should solve the liquidity problems that grip it. Together with Kkr, which has made it a condition to have the majority of Netco, the former monopolist’s network company, a core of Italian investors led by the Ministry of the Economy should participate in the operation, together with the F2i fund and the CDP for a total of 30-35% of the infrastructure company.

