Tim in light in Piazza Affari after Mef-KKR agreement and Vivendi words

Tim also stands out in Piazza Affari. The share of the group led by Pietro Labriola rises by more than 2% to 0.2819 euros after the agreement reached last week between the MEF and the US fund KKR on the Internet. know to positively evaluate the entry of the Italian government. According to some press rumors, the government would be ready to meet the president of Vivendi Yannick Bolloré by the end of the month.

“Vivendi’s comments seem to offer us greater openness than in the past to evaluate the deal and therefore further increase visibility on the operation even if Vivendi’s support remains one of the most critical issues to reach the closing”, commented the Equita analysts .

