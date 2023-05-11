Tim: in the first quarter revenues +4.3% to 3.8 billion, organic ebitda +3.8% to 1.5 billion

Tim, revenues up 4.3% in the first quarter

In the first quarter the total revenues of the Tim group are up by 4.3% on year to 3.8 billion euros showing an improving trend. Group organic EBITDA was 1.5 billion in the quarter, +3.8% year-on-year, up for the second consecutive quarter. This is what emerges from the economic results as at 31 March approved today by the board of directors meeting under the chairmanship of Salvatore Rossi.

In the first quarter, the Domestic Business Unit recorded a further improvement in the trend of total revenues which amounted to 2.8 billion euros (-0.2% on year compared to -1.6% on year in the previous quarter), while the revenues from services amounted to 2.6 billion euros (-2.4% year-on-year compared to -1.5% in the previous quarter), a performance impacted by the elimination of activation fees for most offers fixed line. Tim Brasil reports a 19.3% year-on-year growth in both total revenues and revenues from services which amount to 1.0 billion euros.

During the quarter, cost containment actions continued aimed at increasing TimDomestic’s level of structural efficiency (‘Transformation Plan’, cumulative cash cost reduction target of 1.5 billion euros by 2024 compared to the trend inertial), underlines a note. As at 31 March, the reduction in operating costs compared to the inertial trend was approximately 0.2 billion euro, equal to 26% of the incremental target set for 2023.

The results of the first quarter, during which the stabilization and relaunch of the domestic business and the acceleration of the development of Tim Brasil continued, are fully in line with the targets for the 2023 financial year which were communicated to the market last February. The net financial debt of the Tim group at March 31, 2023 is equal to 25.8 billion eurosup €0.5 billion compared to December 31, 2022. Net financial debt after lease stood at €20.5 billion, up €0.4 billion compared to December 31, 2022. The liquidity margin as at 31 March 2023 is more than 8.0 billion euro and covers debt maturities up to the end of 2024.

