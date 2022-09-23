Today Tim announced his entry into the “European Green Digital Coalition”, the project launched in 2021 by the main European companies in the ICT (Information and Communications Technology) sector and also supported by the Commission and the European Parliament, with the aim to reduce CO2 emissions and exploit the potential of digital solutions in green transformation.

In this sense, TIM has signed the “A Green and Digital Transformation for the EU” Declaration with which it undertakes to anticipate by 2040 the achievement of the “net zero” target, envisaged by the “European Climate Law” to 2050, to underline the commitment to reduce the emissions of its production chain and to choose increasingly sustainable suppliers.

The entry into the European Green Digital Coalition represents a further confirmation of the centrality of the ESG objectives in the Business Plan of the TIM Group,

Climate strategy, circular economy, digital growth and enhancement of human capital are the main pillars on which the Group aims to offer people and businesses the opportunities for a digital transformation based on sustainability.

