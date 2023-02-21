MILAN. The meetings between Palazzo Chigi, which has now taken over the direction, the Ministry of the Economy and the CDP continue to understand how the dossier relating to the national network can be unblocked. Time is running out: on Friday Tim’s board of directors will meet to examine the only (non-binding) offer received so far for his fixed infrastructure, that of the American fund Kkr. For a possible state alternative, the government is proceeding with in-depth studies on issues related to EU antitrust issues, which can be remedied with the sale of pieces of the network, and on the risk that the investment, by reducing Tim’s debt, could be considered state aid. A signal from the executive on what to do could arrive before Friday. On the board, however, Tim would aim to buy time so as not to close other avenues. In all likelihood, therefore, exclusivity will not be granted to Kkr. We are working on two options: limiting ourselves to asking the fund for new information or, to take a more decisive step, starting negotiations with the Americans.

Kkr’s offer, which values ​​the network at 20 billion, including 10 billion in debt and with 2 billion in earn-out in the event of a merger with Open Fiber, contrary to what happened with the quasi-takeover bid, is considered serious by Tim . Serious, but low. A negotiating basis, in which FiberCop (of which Kkr already has 37.5%) is believed to be overvalued and the primary network undervalued. The aim is therefore to work to obtain a raise of the fund. Which, if it were to arrive, would further complicate any moves by the CDP, on whose participation in the deal doubts remain in some components of the executive. Then there is always the option of an agreement, obtorto collo, with Kkr to have Cdp or whoever participate in the operation on the network alongside the US fund (which would have the majority) in order to have, if not the promised control, a role of the state in governance. Possible hypothesis, even if considered premature.

In any case, the accounts must be done with the innkeeper, who is called Vivendi: Tim’s leading shareholder with 23.7% believes that the network is worth about 30 billion, well beyond the figures in the field. Otherwise he prefers other options, such as proportional split. As can be seen, the stalemate continues. And it forces the Stock Exchange to take a bath of reality, with the Tim share losing 2.7% to 30.5 cents. —