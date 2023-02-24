Home Business Tim: “KKR offer appreciated but to be improved by March 31st”
Business

Tim: “KKR offer appreciated but to be improved by March 31st”

by admin
Tim: “KKR offer appreciated but to be improved by March 31st”

Tim’s Board of Directors met today to examine the non-binding offer presented by KKR on February 1, 2023 for the purchase of a stake in a company to be incorporated which would substantially control the management and infrastructural perimeter of the fixed network, including and the activities of FiberCop, as well as the investment in Sparkle (so-called “NetCo”).

With a view to pursuing the strategic objectives set out on the occasion of the Capital Market Day of 7 July 2022, the BoD examined the content of KKR’s proposal, as well as the letter of extension received on 21 February 2023, also with the help of the analyzes and insights carried out by management with the support of advisors.

In the light of the information received, the Board greatly appreciated the interest expressed in the aforementioned non-binding offer, even considering that it does not fully reflect the value of the asset and Tim’s expectations, also in terms of the sustainability of the company resulting from the operation contemplated therein.

Therefore, to favor the alignment of the conditions of the proposed transaction with the relevant strategic framework for Tim, the Board resolved to make available to KKR – not exclusively – some specific information elements and to request the further information necessary to understand complete the assumptions and economics of the proposal. The above, with the aim of receiving an improved offer, following the aforementioned information exchanges and by the deadline of 31 March 2023.

In the meantime, Telecom Italia shares remain in positive territory with an increase of 0.9% to 0.305 euros.

You may also like

“Young people trained on the needs of companies”

Biden to Nominate Ex-Mastercard Exec Ajay Banga for...

Cateno De Luca, Mr 500 thousand preferences, launches...

Arms to Ukraine, Meloni reassured Berlusconi and Salvini....

Inflation at 2% an untouchable dogma, but if...

Superbonus, loans at risk for 6 billion. Boilers,...

Alibaba’s Revenue Growth Sluggish, Hurts by China’s Epidemic...

Alberto Sordi 20 years later. Francesco Rutelli: “I...

Russian language schools, brainwashing of children: shocking cases...

New Eni plan between Descalzi’s words and analysts’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy