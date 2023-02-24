Tim’s Board of Directors met today to examine the non-binding offer presented by KKR on February 1, 2023 for the purchase of a stake in a company to be incorporated which would substantially control the management and infrastructural perimeter of the fixed network, including and the activities of FiberCop, as well as the investment in Sparkle (so-called “NetCo”).

With a view to pursuing the strategic objectives set out on the occasion of the Capital Market Day of 7 July 2022, the BoD examined the content of KKR’s proposal, as well as the letter of extension received on 21 February 2023, also with the help of the analyzes and insights carried out by management with the support of advisors.

In the light of the information received, the Board greatly appreciated the interest expressed in the aforementioned non-binding offer, even considering that it does not fully reflect the value of the asset and Tim’s expectations, also in terms of the sustainability of the company resulting from the operation contemplated therein.

Therefore, to favor the alignment of the conditions of the proposed transaction with the relevant strategic framework for Tim, the Board resolved to make available to KKR – not exclusively – some specific information elements and to request the further information necessary to understand complete the assumptions and economics of the proposal. The above, with the aim of receiving an improved offer, following the aforementioned information exchanges and by the deadline of 31 March 2023.

In the meantime, Telecom Italia shares remain in positive territory with an increase of 0.9% to 0.305 euros.