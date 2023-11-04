Tim, KKR’s offer on the board of directors’ table. Employees: “Courage is needed”

Tim, the binding offer of the KKR fund on the board of directors

It was a river meeting of the TIM board of directors, called to examine the binding offer presented by KKR for the acquisition of the network. Started at 2pm yesterday, the council will update to Today afternoon, always at 2pm. One variation, this, compared to the roadmap for this long weekend. Today, therefore, there will be a update at the formal meeting of the board of directors which will be followed by the induction session, i.e. a moment of informal internal discussion with the management, the CFO and the company structures.

Yesterday, according to what we learnthe examination of the dossier focused on the studies brought by the advisors regarding the congruity of the offer with respect to the value of the assets and the sustainability of the structure that the transfer of the network will entail and, that is, the future of ServiceCo. It was a long and in-depth examination, which effectively absorbed yesterday’s work until late in the evening. The other crucial legal issues regarding which corporate body is competent to decide will therefore be addressed today.

READ ALSO: Tim, Merlyn has 0.006% of the shares, but has delegated packages. From who?

Kkr’s offer will expire on November 8, the day on which the group will approve the accounts for the first 9 months of the year, although a postponement of the decision to next week seems to have been averted.

Tim: Cnq, no need for conflict, don’t waste right moment

“Our appeal also and above all goes to Tim’s shareholders: there is no need for clashes and conflicts which do nothing but damage the company and slow down its development. We need to be united and we say this as shareholders as well as as representatives of managers and high professionals of this Group”. Mauro Martinez says it, president of CNQ, the Association of executives and high professionals of the Telecom Italia group, regarding the Netco dossier. “We must achieve together – he adds – the objectives we have set ourselves, because we have never been so close to solving the problem of a debt burdened on this company by the takeovers of the so-called ‘courageous captains’ and certainly not generated by the operations of the management that after years is finally bringing the company close to its reduction objective. This is the right moment and wasting it would be very serious.”

Tim: NoiD, everyone take responsibility, it’s time to decide

“The plan was approved in 2022 by the entire Board, Vivendi was also involved. It is not Labriola’s plan and should not be considered a personal fact because it is the result of the analyzes of a large part of Tim’s management who knows it well the TLC market and knows what is achievable and what is not. Considering that all the elements are on the table and that they have been shared as they have been enriched with details, now it is time to decide, avoiding making that happen which typically happens in Italy, that is, decisions must be made by judges”. Cristina Carollo says it, presidente NoiD Telecom. “We expect – he adds – that all decision makers, advisors and possibly shareholders take responsibility for their actions by thinking about the consequences they have on the stock, on employment and on Tim’s development plans”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Facebook

X

