Tim, Labriola at the end of the line. Sensational indiscretion: here’s who in his place

Tim, Labriola could come out as early as May 4th. In his place, the government could push for Donnarumma

Pietro Labriola’s trip to Paris has two objectives: the first, more institutional, is to inform the French of Vivendi (Tim shareholders with 24% of the shares) on the two offers received so far for the purchase of the single network. On the one hand there is Kkr – with a slight advantage – on the other Cdp con Macquarie which, however, has the big problem of the green light Antitrust. The French, however, do not hear us at all and have no intention of give the ok to neither of the two proposals.

And therefore the journey to Paris it could also turn into a redde rationem in which Labriola is dismissed by the French who want to start a new course, as he has already announced in a not too veiled way Arnaud DePuyfontaine. What will the Apulian manager do? As far as Affaritaliani.it can report, Labriola would also be ready to return to the league Brazilwhere he drove for years Brazil Team. The manager, among other things, is married to a carioca and would not see returning home as a diminutio but rather as an opportunity to free himself from that blender he got into January of last year.

The board of directors meeting on May 4, therefore, could sanction the departure of the Apulian manager. It is about understanding at what price. Then the substitute chapter will open. Who could be named as the new CEO? What Affaritaliani.it can report is that there would be a sensational suggestion: bet on Stefano Donnarumma. Who, having come out with broken bones from the appointment game, is looking for another prestigious assignment.

