Tim, Labriola: “We are not interested in sharing the network”

Pietro Labriola rejects Tim’s participation in the network. An understandable position: why should Tim keep an asset that he no longer considers strategic, which could become extremely profitable, without having more control over it? It would make no sense at all. But there is an additional aspect to that Affaritaliani.it can reveal: obviously Tim’s plans also include Pnrr funds for women gray areas. These are tenders assigned for approx 1.56 billion euro of maximum disbursable funds. To which must be added the 2.05 billion allocated to Open Fiber.

I know though Cassa Depositi e Prestiti were to make an offerthe premise of facilitating the competitiveness that underlies the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. In that case, would those funds still be payable? And, if not, who should put them? In fact, it should not be forgotten that Cdp is already a 60% shareholder of Open Fiber, if it were to become owner of Tim’s network, it would constitute a sort of monopoly and would invalidate some market competitiveness clauses. For this, how Affaritaliani.it wrote on Friday 10 February that Cdp may choose to enter the network as a strong minority shareholder.

Subscribe to the newsletter

