TIM, Labriola: “We are working towards September deadlines”

TIM, Labriola: “We are working hard to meet the September deadlines”

(Teleborsa) – “We are achieving what we promised and the first half performance supports the annual guidance, which is then confirmed and reaffirmed. The acceleration of the domestic business in the second half of the year will support the group result and TIM Brasil will continue to support growth. Between TIM Brasil and Italy we have good visibility on the trend of revenues and EBITDA in the second half year”. He stated it Peter LabriolaCEO of TIM, in the call with the analysts that followed the publication of the results as at June 30, 2023.

“We have to be proud of the results achieved, but it’s just the beginning – he added – What we are doing is putting the group back on the track of structural growth and we believe we can achieve this goal”.

On the transfer of the network, for which TIM has chosen KKR’s offer, the group led by Labriola does not foresee any delays: “We are working hard to meet the September deadlines. Three months is barely enough for the necessary activities, but we are on schedule and we do not expect any delays“, talking about 9-12 months to get corporate and regulatory approvals.

With Italians, golden power will be facilitated

“If some Italian entities participate in the deal with KKR, the golden power process will be facilitated – said the CEO – However, remember that we are used to it because we have also gone through FiberCop, so we have already provided some remedies. Regarding the timing, we have indicated 9-12 months because you have to remember that today the NetCo is not yet a company. We have to carve-out, so in these times margins are foreseen to define the perimeter and comply with all Italian laws”.

Pressed by analysts for more details on the trade-off of the deal, regarding how NetCo and ServiceCo will exit, Labriola pointed out: “We have always said that the our goal is not to have a good company and a bad company, so we will not have a ServiceCo that is not financially and industrially viable. This is driving our discussions.” On the perimeter, he stressed that “KKR’s offer includes Sparkle, and so I don’t want to chase all the press rumors” that the cable company could be excluded.

The board of directors will decide on the extraordinary meeting

Regarding the hypothesis of convene a meeting extraordinary for the green light to the transaction for the sale of NetCo, Labriola did not provide precise indications, stating that “there are various possible scenarios according to the offer we will receive” and “on the the BoD will decide when we have the binding offer on the tableonly then will we make an assessment.”

Analyzing the entire market, the manager stated that “the consolidation is a theme for all of Europe and therefore it will certainly be the next level also in Italy, because nobody can be happy with the results that can be achieved in this challenging environment. If there is a market repair in Italy, even if we are passive we will have an improvement in conditions. But if we don’t sell the NetCo, we won’t be able to be activefor antitrust issues”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

