Tim, is bidding season over? The “take private” hypothesis takes hold

“Take private”. This is the idea that bounces around in the various button rooms when it comes to Tim. What is the take private? This is the purchase of the shares of a company listed on the stock exchange by a fund of private equity or by a plurality of subjects. And this solution is starting to take shape because it is clear that we have now reached a situation of confrontation and cross vetoes. Cdp has made an offer that values ​​the network at 18 billion but with a smaller weight of Fibercop (the secondary network that from the “cabin” in the street reaches the homes of Italians). Kkr put two more on the plate but counting FIbercop as worth 10 billion (against 6 of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti).

The French of Vivendifor their part, despite having devalued their stake in Tim, they have no intention of selling a strategic asset for less than the amount they have established, that is 31 billion. It can be assumed chat we get to 26-27 with exhausting negotiations? It is possible, but certainly if the premises are these the agreement appears complicated. And then we go back to talking about private takes, also because Vivendi doesn’t seem to like the “muscular” management with which we approached the negotiation. If it were for them, with the March 15 board meeting should definitively end the bidding season.

It is clear that the situation is too tangled: Cassa Depositi e Prestiti has a veto against Kkr and the government, which can exercise the golden power, must try to unify the two offers. Sources close to the American dossier point out that if you give the green light to the offer of Deposits and Loans Fund and the merger with Open Fiber would create a company that would have about two billion Ebitda e about 13 of debt. Among other things, according to Affaritaliani.it, Cdp does not have enough money in its stomach to be able to buy Tim’s network and should therefore finance itself. AND accredited sources report that in this case there would be the risk of using the Ebitda not to make investments but to repay the further debt.

