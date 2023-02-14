Tim little moved (+0.4%) waiting for the 2022 accounts

Actions Tim few moves that quote around 0.3 euros (+0.4%) pending the 2022 accounts and the next moves on the CDP offer on the network infrastructure. On the balance sheet front, the consensus drawn up by 15 investment banks indicates for the year just ended revenues of 15.67 billion euros, down by 1% compared to the 15.83 billion (base comparison) obtained in the previous year. The organic gross operating margin is expected at 5.99 billion euros, an estimate that compares with the 6.46 billion (comparable base) of 2021 (-7.3%). There marginality is indicated at 38.2%. The Organic Capex it is indicated at 4.04 billion euro, an increase of 2.5% compared to the 3.94 billion of the previous year.

Financial debt growing at the end of the year

For what concern fourth quarter 2022phone giant Tim is supposed to have recorded revenues for 4.15 billion euros, up 0.6% compared to 4.12 billion euros (base comparison) in the fourth quarter of 2021. L‘Organic EBITDA is estimated at 1.45 billion euros, in line with the figure for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Organic Capex it is indicated at 1.36 billion euro, a decrease of 1.7% compared to the 1.38 billion of the last three months of the previous year. At the end of December 2022 adjusted net financial debt is forecast at €25.49 billion, up from €22.19 billion as at 31 December 2021.

Two ways to reorganize the network

As reported over the weekend by The sun 24 hoursa summit that took place in recent days in the government chambers outlined two paths for the reorganization of the network: an offer led by Cdp with financial partners, starting with Macquarie which already supports the Cassa in Open Fiberor a solution in concert with the fund Kkr in order to divide the infrastructure and the investments. The latter solution could also agree with the scheme proposed by the American fund in its non-binding offer already delivered to the board of directors of the telecommunications group: Kkr could buy the majority of the network (merged into the newco NetCo) while the remaining 49% would end up partly in the government (about 20%) – in order to avoid antitrust problems for CDP which already controls Open Fiber – and partly in Tim itself.

Per Akros Tim vale 0.4 euro

On the one hand, this scenario would allow Tim to reduce the debt, given that he would lose control of NetCo, on the other hand to maintain a public presence in the network, also defining the subsequent divestment path of the fund, for example through the stock exchange listing of the assets. The analysts of Banca Akros (BUY and TP rating of 0.4 euro) underline how the rumors confirm the Italian government’s commitment to find a public solution for the network which hopefully is also market-friendly.

For Intermonte Tim it is “very interesting”

Second Intermonte (Very interesting rating and Tp 0.42 euros) if the path chosen was that of the offer from Cdp and Macquarie, it is probable that this proposal already contains a series of voluntary commitments and concessions to be negotiated with the European antitrust: “As possible remedies, we hypothesize the sale of excess assets (starting from those in overlap between Tim’s network and those of Open Fiber in the black areas) to potential buyers already identified as Fastweb or regional FTTH operators, such as Unidata or Interred“.

On the other hand, it is noted, Cdp e Macquarie are also looking for an alternative plan for Open Fiber since the network company, as reported by Republicis behind its development plans and could proceed to one recapitalization of 400 million to meet commitments with banks and planned investments.