Home Business Tim: Macquarie’s proposal after the government takes office
Business

Tim: Macquarie’s proposal after the government takes office

by admin
Tim: Macquarie’s proposal after the government takes office

According to Il Messaggero, Macquarie is deciding on the non-binding offer for the TIM network. The committee that met in London would have expressed a positive opinion on the operation, but it has not yet come to give the green light to the offer. At this point, CDP also intends to wait for the government to take office (we think the end of October), with respect to the dates of mid-October previously assumed. Il sole24ore reports the indiscretion circulated yesterday on the fact that the non-binding offer could be at 15bn, a level that risks derailing the operation, underlines Equita. The advisors are working on possible earn-outs that can reduce the distance between the parties. “A decision that would allow TIM to incorporate the inflation adjustment into the wholesale tariffs would allow TIM to reduce the pressure on margins created by cost inflation and also to better negotiate the single network operation” conclude the analysts of the Milanese SIM .

See also  ҵͷ84Ͷ﮵Ŀ̬أ - OFweek﮵

You may also like

Google wants to double Pixel phone sales by...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 06.10.2022

Popular Chinese concept stocks rose and fell, ideal...

Soros interested in buying Everton

Citi is bullish on U.S. and U.K. stocks,...

Banca Sistema, reached 3.2 billion euros in loans...

German government expects recession in 2023, GDP growth...

Directionless Wall Street, well the Nasdaq after leap...

Haitian Flavor Industry and Condiment Association issued a...

Fineco: September net inflows of 515 million, well...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy