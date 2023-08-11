Tim, Mef-Kkr agreement: binding offer. Treasury at 20% in the Netco network

Tim, Kkr will have to present the proposal by September 30th. Vivendi’s countermoves

Il Ministry of Economy and Finance and the bottom americano Kkr they signed an understanding on Tim. A Memorandum of understanding has been signed, an agreement which provides for a binding offer and the entry of the Mef into Netco, Tim’s network company. kkr must submit the proposal by 30 September. The market has been pushing the stock for a few days and yesterday it appreciated by 2.75% to 0.28 euro, because it finally sees a group restructuring, Kkr because now it has a strong ally to close the operation and in a certain sense locks it down; not least Tim who can thus implement the plan designed over a year ago. And now it appears unlikely that Vivendi will object from the chest, his voice could however make it heard in the assembly. The memorandum of understanding was signed, an agreement which provides for a binding offer which establishes, among other things, the entry of the Mef with a share of up to 20% in the Netcothe network company, of Tim. After the agreement, the stock opens tonic in Piazza Affari: over 2%.

