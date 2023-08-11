TIM: Mef-KKR agreement on the network, government up to 20% in NetCo. Title focus

TIM fixed network: Mef-KKR agreement. The government up to 20% in NetCo. Title revved up in Piazza Affari, then flames out.

Tim fixed network, the announcement of the Mef arrives, which confirms the government’s entry as shareholder of the telephone company’s network, with a share of up to 20% of Netco.

With a press release issued yesterday evening, the Ministry of Economy and Finance announced that it had signed a MoU with KKR on the Tim network, thus giving reason to those rumors that had been circulating in Piazza Affari on theacceleration of the fileand which have repeatedly triggered upwards the Telecom Italia share in the last few sessions.

“Today (yesterday for the reader) the Mou was signed between KKR and the Ministry of Economy and Finance“, announced the MEF, with a note released yesterday evening, 10 August 2023.

“The agreement provides for the formulation of a binding offer (by Kkr) which establishes, among other things, the MEF’s entry into Netco in the percentage up to 20%”, confirming the intention of the Meloni government to play a central role in the game of the fixed network.

After being snapped up to over +5%reaching the top of the Ftse Mib, the TIM share makes an about-face, almost completely eliminating the rally and traveling around the 0.277 euro level.

Equita analysts have issued a positive note, looking at the evolution of the network dossier.

“Beyond the shares of the other subjects still to be defined, the important message is the direct and active presence of the Mef which makes explicit the strong and broad political support for the operation and offers guarantees on the golden power theme. The operation will have to be notified to the European Antitrust to verify that the conditions for state aid do not exist, an issue that we do not see as an element of risk since it is an operation conducted under the same conditions as a private entity such as KKR’.

Equita SIM has, consequently, the “buy” rating on the Tim share was reiterated with a target price of 0.4 euro on the scenario “of completion of the NetCo transaction and post-deal deleverage of around 5 billion and without including potential earn-outs”.

TIM network, NetCo: government’s decisive role. Title flies then resets rally

“The terms of the offer from the point of view of the relations between the parties envisage a decisive role of the government in defining strategic choices”, confirms the press release from the MEF, which continues by informing that “the next steps will be related to the adoption of a Dpcm to complete the procedural process”.

Yesterday, yet another rise for the Tim stock, which closed the trading session in Piazza Affari, shooting up on the Ftse Mib index by 2.75%, at 0.2764 euros.

The Treasury is therefore ready to enter NetCo, the TIM network including Sparkle, with a stake of up to 20%, together with the F2i fund which, according to market rumors, would be willing to enter the game with a stake of at least 10%.

To join NetCo, according to some rumors, it could also be Deposit and loan fund with a 5% stake while Tim, at least according to what has been learned so far, has no intention of maintaining any stake.

Goal of CEO Pietro Labriola it would be a total divestment of fixed network assets to maximize the entire proceeds from the sale.

Objective of the Meloni government, instead, it would be to ensure that Italy continues to have an important voice in the chapter of network management.

Labriola: the importance of selling the network to also evaluate M&A options

Last August 3, commenting on TIM’s results, Labriola underlined that the sale of the network was going according to plan.

“There is an offer that exceeds 20 billion”, the CEO recalled, referring to KKR’s proposal.

The disinvestment of the network, added Labriola, “is not just a matter of interest rates and debt to be reduced. Our plan passes through choices that have industrial reasons and serve to restore strategic options to the company”.

The CEO had in fact said that Tim could have been an active player in a possible process of consolidation of the telecommunications sector, but only in case of dismantling of the fixed network, due to limits imposed by regulatory authorities.

“If we don’t sell the network, it will be difficult to be active, we will simply be passive in an M&A process”, underlined the CEO.

It is worth remembering that the dossier on the TIM network has finally started to make progress with the decision of the board of directors of the telephone companyarrived at the end of June, to choose the proposal of American private equity giant KKR.

Following the presentation by KKR and the CDP-Macquarie consortium of two proposals for the fixed network – including FiberCop and Sparkle – in the end the top management chose the American fund, complete with the stumbling block represented by the major shareholder Vivendi.

Holding a stake in Tim’s capital equal to 24%, according to some rumors Bolloré & Co would demand at least an offer exceeding 30 billion euros, against a proposal by KKR of approximately €22.5 billion.

On that occasion, the TIM board of directors mandated “the Chief Executive Officer (Pietro Labriola) to launch, exclusively, an improvement negotiation with KKR” which would lead the US fund to “submit, as soon as possible compatibly with the complexity of the operation and in any case by 30 September a final and binding offer under the best terms and conditions”.

At this point, after the publication of the MoU, the next date to pay attention to, before September 30th, is August 28th, the day on which a meeting of the Council of Ministers which should at this point approve the decree to formalize the MEF’s entry into the fixed network.

The note of Equita SIM post accounts

After publication of accounts of the second quarter and first half of 2023, Equita had issued a note, in which it stated that, in its opinion, the messages of the second quarter had been “of support at an operational level, highlighting a return to domestic revenue and EBITDA growth, with encouraging signals from the domestic KPIs relating to consumer ARPU in the fixed and lower line losses in the mobile, and the continuation of the good performance in Brazil”.

Equita announced that it had “made a few changes at an operational level”, however deciding to have “incorporated the rise in interest rates thus reducing the net result (now seen to remain loss-making over 2023-25) e eliminating the payment of dividends”.

“The sale of NetCo – wrote the analysts of the Milanese SIM – in our opinion it is essential also to resolve this issue and we therefore think that in September it can proceed, acting as a catalyst for the rerating of the title”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

