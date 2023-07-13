Home » Tim, new 750 million 5-year bond. But the rate is record-breaking: 7.87%
Tim, new 750 million 5-year bond. But the rate is record-breaking: 7.87%

Tim, new 750 million 5-year bond. But the rate is record-breaking: 7.87%

Tim’s CEO Pietro Labriola

Tim, new 750 million bond on the way: the proceeds used to repay short-term maturities

Following the resolution of the BoD of 10 May 2023 and, following the conclusion of the book-building activity, the telephone company Tim successfully placed a bond senior unsecured da 750 milioni euros, at a fixed rate, offered to institutional investors. This was announced by Tim in a press release.

The proceeds of the Securities will be used to repay short-term maturities, including through repurchase offers on existing debentures, for general corporate purposes, and/or to pay costs and expenses relating to the issuance of the Securities. Further information on the results of the tender offers on euro loans maturing in 2024 announced yesterday will be provided at the end of the relevant acceptance period.

