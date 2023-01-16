MILANO – Arnaud de Puyfontainemanaging director of Vivendiand as such adviser to Telecom Italia from December 2015, he would be willing to resign from the board of directors of the former Italian telephony monopolist, of which the French giant is the first shareholder with 23.8% of the capital.

The opportunity could present itself with the board meeting scheduled for Thursday 18 January, where many things will have to be discussed including Tim’s future industrial plan to be presented to the financial community on 14 February.

