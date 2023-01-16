Home Business Tim, new turnaround on the board. De Puyfontaine (Vivendi) towards resignation
Business

Tim, new turnaround on the board. De Puyfontaine (Vivendi) towards resignation

by admin

MILANO Arnaud de Puyfontainemanaging director of Vivendiand as such adviser to Telecom Italia from December 2015, he would be willing to resign from the board of directors of the former Italian telephony monopolist, of which the French giant is the first shareholder with 23.8% of the capital.

The opportunity could present itself with the board meeting scheduled for Thursday 18 January, where many things will have to be discussed including Tim’s future industrial plan to be presented to the financial community on 14 February.

A

See also  Stellantis, the production of the Panda extended until 2026. The request to reset the Cig meters

You may also like

The National Development and Reform Commission recommends that...

TIM: rumor of De Puyfontaine’s resignation. Uphill title...

U.S. government debt scale will hit ceiling, House...

Tim, Vivendi’s signal: De Puyfontaine’s resignation from the...

The ideal car owner’s central control shows someone...

Latteria Soresina buys Oioli gorgonzola

It is still worth the seasonal consumption off-season...

algoWatt: funded project for the development of innovative...

If 2023 does not usher in the restart...

Stock exchanges, Tokyo closes down by 1.1% due...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy