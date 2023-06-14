Tim, Pansa on the board in place of de Puyfontaine. Stock market, the title runs (+4.5%)

Board Tim, Pansa in place of de Puyfontaine. Defeated Carta (candidate by Vivendi)

Plot twist. The Board of Tim “proceeded, by majority vote, with the co-optation of Alexander Pansa as adviser”. A note reads it. With nine votes in favor against five, Panse (current president of Sparkle) therefore enters the Board as a new director in place of the outgoing one Arnaud De Puyfontaine. Burning defeat for Leonardo’s former president Luciano Cartastrongly nominated by the main shareholders (Vivendi).

Tim closes at +4.5%, still focus on the network dossier

Tim confirms the sprint to the end and closes with a rise of 4.54% to 0.25 euro. The stock was driven by speculation on the network dossier which will have its next step at the Board meeting on June 19, when an initial evaluation of the offers presented by Kkr and by the consortium Cdp/Macquarie.

The scenario is enlivened by expectations for the possible contribution to the game of F2i, the largest Italian independent manager of infrastructure funds. In the meantime, the outcome of the board meeting to co-opt the fifteenth director is awaited.

