Tim protagonist on the stock exchange: the point on the Vivendi appeal on the Internet, the discussions on the renewal of the board of directors and the extension on Sparkle

Tim earns the spotlight on Piazza Affari. The stock of the Italian telecommunications group, which is about to close the session with an increase of over 2%, shot up decisively in the middle of the day until it reached an intraday high of 0.2804 euros (today at the start it marked 0 ,2636 euros). The appeal that would have been presented by Vivendi’s shareholders is under the spotlight (majority shareholders with a stake of approximately 24%) against the sale of the Network to the KKR fund. An appeal which does not, however, provide for a suspension request.

Meanwhile yesterday at Tim’s last board of directors there was an update on the progress of the Sparkle sale operation. In fact, the decision was made to extend the deadline granted to Optics Bidco, a company controlled by KKR, to the end of January 2024. Here is the latest from Tim, with an eye on the ideas coming from technical analysis.

Vivendi’s appeal filed

According to press reports, including the Bloomberg and Reuters agencies which cite sources close to the dossier, the French of Vivendi have filed an appeal with the Milan court against the resolution of the Tim board of directors on the sale of the fixed network to the KKR fund. The heart of the matter is that the appeal would not ask for the suspension but for the annulment of the board resolution that gave the green light to the offer put on the table by the American fund.

Already this morning, following the first rumors circulating yesterday regarding Vivendi’s appeal, analysts di Equita they commented like this:

“Instead, it would be an appeal aimed at protecting its interests and which in fact would not block the sale of NetCo and would allow Vivendi to reiterate its vision of the value of NetCo and keep pressure high on the board of directors while trying to negotiate an exit“. And they add: “The Bloomberg rumors that they see Vivendi working with some advisors to evaluate how to maximize the value of its stake in Tim“.

Board decisions on Sparkle and the new board

Just yesterday the Tim’s board which accepted KKR’s request to postpone “to the end of January 2024 the deadline granted to Optics Bidco, a company controlled by KKR, to complete the due diligence activities and formulate a final offer“. They are also leaving preliminary discussions regarding the possible presentation of a list of the new board of directors, receiving the indication from the current president Salvatore Rossi that he is not available for a new mandate. “In this regard, President Rossi has communicated that he does not intend to present his own candidacy, believing that his experience of over four years in TIM should naturally come to an end with the expiry of his mandate”, reads the note.

The current CEO Pietro Labriola, however, reiterated his availability to continue his mandate and the execution of the strategic plan approved by the board.

2024 calendar, Capital Market day in March

Between the news from yesterday’s board of directors the modification of the previously published 2024 corporate calendar. The 2024-2026 business plan is now expected to be approved at the board meeting on March 6, with the Capital Market Day scheduled for the following day. Here is the complete and updated calendar for 2024.

14 February – Board of Directors to examine the preliminary 2023 data

6 March – Board of Directors for the approval of the draft financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023 and the 2024-2026 industrial plan

March 7 – Capital Market Day

23 April – Assembly for the approval of the budget as of 31 December 2023

15 May – Board of Directors for the approval of the financial information as of 31 March 2024

31 July – Board of Directors for the approval of the financial report as of 30 June 2024

13 November – Board of Directors for the approval of the financial information as of 30 September 2024

The technical point on Tim

(analysis by Giulio Visigalli)

At Piazza Affari, a volatile session for Telecom Italia which, a few minutes after the close of trading, showed an increase of 2.5%, thus finding itself at 0.269 euros per share. Today’s purchases come in the wake of the increases on the eve of the Group’s Board of Directors which yesterday announced the extension of the deadline for the presentation of the Kkr fund’s release offer on Sparkle.

From a graphic point of view, with the purchases of the last few sessions, Tim has returned above the dynamic resistance given by the 50-day moving average (blue line), also moving closer to the fundamental 200-period resistance (orange line). Today, in intraday, Tim reached the test of the resistance area at 0.281 euros, but the test of this last level pushed the prices downwards.

From the point of view of algorithmic analysis, the RSI momentum oscillator is returning towards the overbought area and is currently at 62; while the Parabolic Sar direction indicator returned to a long position. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has shown an increase of +23.7%.

The analysts’ view remains bullish

Looking at the consensus from Bloomberg we see how the majority of analysts (50%) who follow the stock have a bullish view on the stock. 9 say they keep it in their portfolio, while only one says “Sell”. As regards the 12-month average target price, analysts on average expect a target price of 0.34 euros, which would imply a potential return of almost 30% from current prices.

