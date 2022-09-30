Home Business Tim rebounds on the stock market after yesterday’s Board of Directors. Cdp offer for NetCo coming by mid-October
Tim rebounds on the stock market after yesterday's Board of Directors. Cdp offer for NetCo coming by mid-October

In Piazza Affari, Tim bounced by almost 4% in the day after the long Board of Directors in which the Tlc Board took stock of the many open dossiers. Tim’s Board of Directors did not produce any resolution and no significant indiscretions emerged even if various press sources report that Tim’s CEO, Pietro Labriola, would have updated the numbers for the current quarter, confirming the positive trend of the months of July and August.

For Tim, the central theme now concerns the single national network plan and in this sense, following yesterday’s meeting, it is assumed that already next or next week, Cdp could proceed with a non-binding offer for NetCo, the fixed network. by Tim. The other knot to be solved remains the price and from this point of view the Corriere reiterates a valuation range for NetCo in a range between 15 and 18 billion euros.

Finally, the Equita analysts, who maintain a “Hold” rating on Tim with a target price of € 0.39, recall that yesterday the resignation from the Board of Directors of De Meo was formalized and among the possible replacements we find Massimo Sarmi (formerly the Post Office, now FiberCop president) or Barbara Cominelli (former Microsoft and Vodafone manager).

