Tim, rejected the remuneration policy. Take the totonomine

In the assembly of Tim the shareholders of the former public monopolist say no to the manager’s remuneration policy. Vivendi, a shareholder with 24% of Tim’s capital, abstains after contesting the salaries expected for the first managerial lines of the group. And so the CEO’s chair wobbles Peter Labriolawhose compensation could have reached 26 million euros.

According to what appears to Truth&Business, running to replace Tim’s current number one are at least two high-profile managers. The first is Robert Sambucocurrent number one of Macquarie Capital in Italy. And that is the ally of Cdp in the rival Open Fiber. Already a partner of Vitale&Co, Sambuco has pulled the strings of various M&A operations, including the one that led to the incorporation of Metroweb into Open Fiber. The second candidate is Vincenzo Novari, in the past managing director of Omnitel 2000 and subsequently of Andala and 3Italia (between 2001 and 2016) until his wedding with Wind. But it is not excluded that other managers could also enter the game to manage Tim’s delicate transition phase.

Meanwhile, tension remains high in the home of the former monopolist

This is demonstrated by the fact that, in addition to the remuneration policy, Tim’s shareholders’ meeting also rejected the two candidates proposed to replace the outgoing Arnaud de Puyfontaine, CEO of Vivendi. Therefore, the names of Paola Bruno, proposed by Assogestioni, and Franco Lombardi, president of Asati, do not pass. Some foreign funds and the French media company abstained on the Assogestioni candidate.

Board members confirmed Julius Gallazzi e Massimo Sarmi. Instead, the 2023 short-term incentive plan (MBO) was approved. “The results were significantly affected by the high number of abstentions” explained a note from the company.

Green light to the budget with a maxi-red

The shareholders instead approved the financial statements as at 31 December 2022 which closed with a net loss of 2.9 billion euros, covered by withdrawal from reserves. Turnover stood at 15.78 billion, a slight increase compared to 2021 (15.31 billion), while net financial debt stopped at 25.36 billion, an increase of 3.2 billion euros compared to December 31, 2021. This last figure is a sore point despite the good results achieved by some divisions such as the Brazilian one or the cloud activities.

The outlay for 5G weighs heavily on the budget. “On September 30, 2022 Tim paid the fifth e last installment, equal to 1.7 billion euros, of the total 2.4 billion euros due in compliance with the commitments undertaken by the Company following the award of the rights to use the mobile telephony frequency bands referred to in the 5G Tender, put in place in 2018 by the Ministry for Economic Development”, reads the 2022 financial report.

The future of the network infrastructure remains a bone of contention

The two offers for the network presented by the tandem remain on the table Cdp-Macquarie and from the Kkr fund. As the group explained, the two non-binding proposals will be examined by the board of directors at the meeting scheduled for next May 4th. Only after due investigation by the related parties committee given that Cdp is a partner of Tim, as well as a shareholder of the rival Open Fiber.

According to rumors, the adjustments to the initial offers were however very limited. In detail, the offer CDP-Macquarie is worth 19.3 billion compared to the 18 previously offered, while KKR’s proposal is equivalent to 21 billion against the initial 19 billion. However, neither of the two figures comes close to the wishes of Vivendi who believes Tim’s network is worth at least 26 billion.

There is concern among the employees

The uncertainty on the subject of the network arouses considerable nervousness among the 50,392 employees (at the end of 2022) of the Tim group. For some time the unions have been asking the government to clarify the plans for the former state monopolist. And also on the role of CDP.

“The time has now come for the many problems of the sector to be tackled as a whole by urgently opening an institutional table involving the competent ministries, i.e. Mimit and labour” declared the national secretary Uilcom Uil, Luciano Savant Levra. “The individual tables, set up at the companies, to stem the various crises underway are no longer able to solve a problem that is now systemic” clarified the trade unionist on the occasion of the latest agreement for the voluntary exit of two thousand Tim workers. A title that has lost 1.5% on the stock market.