«This operation is proof of the trust that the market has in our company». So the CEO Tim Pietro Labriola commented yesterday evening on the “successful” placement of “an 850 million euro fixed-rate unsecured bond offered to institutional investors” reports a note from the company. The transaction marks Tim’s return to the bond market from January 2021. A very different market: at the time, 1 billion was placed at 8 years with a coupon of 1.625% and a yield of 1.7%.

For the bond listed on the Euro MFT market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, with an estimated size of over 500 million, requests received reached 2.5 billion. In the end, 850 million euros were placed with a coupon of 6.875% (under the guidance which indicated it at 7%) and a maturity date of February 15, 2028.

“The rating agencies Moody’s, S&P and Fitch are expected to give the bond a rating of B1, B+ and BB- respectively,” Tim concluded. In fact, Moody’s intervened yesterday signaling a negative outlook for an operation that is “leverage neutral”, but “due to the changed market conditions, the interest rates on the new senior unsecured debt will probably be higher than the retired debt, with a negative impact on free cash flow.

“The successful placement of the bond is the result of the profound change that began over the last year”, commented CEO Tim Pietro Labriola, adding that “the strong demand recorded by investors is the best response to the commitment shown by all the operational components of the Group for the achievement of pre-established objectives and constant management improvements. The funding raised strengthens the Group’s liquidity position and allows us to support the country’s ambitious investment plan in innovation and technological development”.

There is also talk of a put in the event of the acquisition of the company or the sale of Netco. The operation is led by Goldman Sachs and Jp Morgan as Global Coordinators and Physical Bookrunners. Bnp Paribas, Credit Agricole, Unicredit, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are the joint bookrunners.