Tim, revenues and Ebitda growing in the semester. Target confirmed

TIM closed the second quarter of 2023 with total revenue to 4 billion euros (+2.8% YoY), with revenues from services amounting to 3.7 billion euros (+1.8% YoY), and a EBITDA to 1.6 billion euro (+5.6% YoY). In the home business total revenues recorded the first growth after 20 quarters (+0.6% YoY) to 2.9 billion euro, while after 21 quarters the EBITDA trend stabilized, recording growth of 0.5% YoY to 1 .1 billion euros.

Cost containment actions continued during the quarter aimed at increasing TIM Domestic’s level of structural efficiency. There reduction of cash costs compared to the inertial trend, it was approximately 0.2 billion euro, equal to 25% of the incremental target set for 2023 (0.4 billion euro in the first half, equal to 50% of the incremental target).

Total revenue in semester amounted to 7.8 billion euros (+3.5% YoY), revenues from group services in the first half amounted to 7.2 billion euros (+2.3% YoY), in line with the target Single Digit growth rate for 2023. Organic EBITDA amounts to 3.1 billion euros (+4.7% YoY), in line with the Mid Single Digit growth target for 2023, thanks to the significant improvement of the trends of the Domestic Business Unit and the positive contribution of Brazil. L’EBITDA After Lease in the half-year it amounted to 2.6 billion euro (+3.1% YoY). CAPEX amounted to 1.7 billion euros (-6.1% YoY), of which 1.3 billion euros in Domestic (-5.9% YoY).

The loss in the half year of the parent company it settled at 813 million euros, up compared to 483 million in the same period of 2022 (improving to 124 million euros in the quarter, from 279 million euros in the second quarter 2022).

L’net financial debt at June 30, 2023 it amounted to 26.2 billion euros, an increase of 0.8 billion euros compared to December 31, 2022. Net financial debt after lease amounted to 20.8 billion euros, an increase of 0 8 billion euros compared to 31 December 2022. (Teleborsa)

