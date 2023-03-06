The impasse is around the corner

Two offers on the table and neither of them could go through. The reason? The third wheel, Tim’s French partner, Vivendiwants a bigger check to give the green light to the separation of the network from telephone services with the subsequent marriage of the former monopolist’s network with that of its rival Open Fiber. We won’t have to wait long to see if squaring the circle will succeed. And if it’s true. as reported by market rumors, that Cdp, Macquarie and Kkr could agree in an attempt to close the game. In other words, the operation could follow what has already been done on Aspi on the occasion of the departure of the Benettons. As long as the government gives its approval. This latter aspect is by no means obvious, as evidenced by the deafening silence of the executive.

Times are tight: Tim’s board should examine the proposals on March 15th. For that date, the approval of the draft financial statements for the 2022 financial year is expected in view of the assembly scheduled for 20 April. That will also be the right occasion for shareholders to evaluate the work of the managing director, Peter Labriolala cui armchair works.

The scenario is extremely complex

Meanwhile, the stock in Piazza Affari gained just over 3% to settle at 32 cents, a far cry from the 50 cents offered in November 2021 by the American fund Kkr. Since then, a lot of water has passed under the bridge without politics being able to find a solution to save Tim, secure debts and create a single network, with the contribution of Open Fiber. Possibly under public control, as the government would like Giorgia Meloni. The problem, however, is that the more time passes in vain, the more Tim’s financial situation becomes strained.

If it is true that in 2022 revenues from services at group level only increased by 1.3% to 14.6 billion, it is equally true that debts remained nailed to 20 billion. And that profitability has deteriorated as evidenced by a 6.7% drop in organic EBITDA. The situation is even more complex at Open Fiber, controlled by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and by the Australian fund Macquarie: the company is behind schedule on cabling plans to be built with public funds offered by Infratel and also recently asked partners for 400 million to carry on the project.

The two proposals have several elements of similarity

The offer filed on February 2 by Kkr has the same figure as that of the Cdp-Macquarie tandem: 20 billion. But it’s the details that make the difference. First of all, the perimeter is different: KKr’s proposal includes FiberCop, i.e. the company that owns the last mile of the Tim network and of which the fund already owns 37.5%, in addition to Sparkle’s international cables. As reported The messenger, everything revolves around the valuation of FiberCop which amounts to 12.5 billion for Kkr. For the CDP-Macquarie duo, on the other hand, the company would be worth less and therefore, for the same offer, there would be between 2 and 2.5 billion extra cash which would go towards reducing Tim’s debt.

Furthermore, in the offer of Cdp and Macquarie there would be less rigid stakes for the achievement of the targets which trigger the share of 2 billion on the so-called earn-out clauses. Finally, the proposal of the financial arm of the state does not provide for the transfer of 5,000 employees to the telephone service company, as in the case of the Kkr proposal.

Both offers are short-lived: that of Cdp will expire on March 31st, shortly after that of Kkr which has a deadline of March 24th. In both cases, it must be said, the figure is very far from what Vivendi imagined, which believes the Tim network is worth 31 billion. Just enough for a stall. Especially if Vivendi, which has just under 24% of Tim, manages to gather around it other shareholders who think like it, thus effectively creating a blocking minority.