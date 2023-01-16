Home Business TIM: rumor of De Puyfontaine’s resignation. Uphill title to Piazza Affari
Il Sole 24 Ore reported today the news of De Puyfontaine’s imminent resignation from the TIM board of directors. As the article in the Confindustria newspaper writes, “the CEO of Vivendi and director of Telecom Italia since 2015 is seriously considering leaving the board of the company in which the French media company is the largest shareholder with 23.75%. For the reasons, it will be necessary to wait for any communication” concludes the article. On the Stock Exchange, Tim shares are currently up 0.64% at 0.25 euros.

