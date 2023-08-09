Tim runs with Kkr’s new acceleration signals on the network dossier

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Telecom Italia continues to rise in a market in progress, after +2.17% on the eve, driven by the news arriving on the network. Il Sole 24 Ore already wrote on Tuesday 8 August that Kkr would have sounded out the Canadian fund CPPIB to enter the binding offer for NetCo as a minority partner and would be working to identify the Italian subjects who will be able to take part in the offer (which will in any case see KKR in the majority with a share of about 60%). The news was also interpreted by the market as an acceleration in terms of reaching the binding offer by the end of September, at the latest.

Also signaling an acceleration on the dossier are the rumors reported today by Repubblica, which reports that Kkr, the Treasury (Mef), F2i and Cdp would aim to reach an MoU for NetCo by August 15, an unbinding agreement subject to various conditions, such as the go-ahead from the EU Antitrust, which would grant an exclusive to the CDP, F2i and the Mef to take over a blocking minority with strong governance powers. The problem for the Ministry of Economy in this hypothesis is to prevent the investment from being configured as state aid from the EU.

“We continue to believe that a joint offer by Kkr and CDP, with the support of the government and other publicly-operated subjects – say the analysts of Intermonte (buy, target at 0.41 euros) – represents the ideal scenario for Tim, because it would eliminate the risks of cross vetoes between Cdp (exercise of golden power by the government) and Kkr (placet for the sale of FiberCop) and probably lead to an improvement in the valuation of NetCo at least above the 23 billion euros initially proposed by Kkr”. Also for Equita the signs of acceleration on the dossier are positive: «The acceleration underway that Repubblica speaks of to reach an agreement by August 15th would be positive. This is the second article in recent days that signals the activism of Kkr and the Italian consortium to arrive at a solution that sees Kkr in the majority», say the analysts who have a buy opinion on the stock with a target price of 0.40 euros.