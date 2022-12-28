Home Business Tim, sales and maxi debt: the two nodes on the table of the single network
The final rush begins to understand if the Telecom Italia dossier will arrive at a definition of some kind, if it will never arrive, or if – most probable eventuality – there are the conditions to come full circle, even if not immediately.

Tomorrow’s meeting

It should be understood in greater detail after the “technical” meeting scheduled for tomorrow in the afternoon and which – this time on video – will involve the technicians of the Prime Minister, Mimit and Mef as well as the representatives of the two main shareholders Vivendi (shareholder to 23.75%) – with Daniele Ruvinetti, an expert in TLC with experience also in Telecom – and Cdp (9.8%) with the CEO of Cdp Equity Francesco Mele, in addition to the advisors Rothschild and Credit Suisse.

Of course, we are starting with a particular spirit towards the year-end sprint before that December 31st indicated as the deadline to find a solution (even if we will probably only arrive at an indicative formula of the work plan to continue following on the Tim network to arrive at “The End”). Last Friday, the endorsement to the Government by the CEO of Dossi Vivendi, Arnaud de Puyfontaine, landed on the table. Who released a note all the more significant because closely after the rumors on differences relating to the dossier of the Tim network – which will have to become a “national” network under public control according to the statements of the Executive – between Giancarlo Giorgetti’s Mef and Mimit by Adolfo Urso.

Vivendi openings

That in the ranks of the Government has not advanced in the last period “as one man” has appeared quite evident. But from here to make progress, de Puyfontaine seems to say, one runs into error. Indeed, he clarified the CEO Vivendi, the positive climate that has been created around the table could accelerate the result and is “preparatory for considering other investments in Italy that can seal the partnership between Italy and France”.

A curious “what gives rise to what”, which who knows how much it could represent the keystone, but which certainly intrigued the markets that led the Telecom stock to close on Friday with the best performance in the main basket: +2.39% to 22 cents. However, no encore yesterday (-0.18%), testifying to a waiting position. However, since the pre-Christmas Friday the story of a constructive atmosphere has rebounded, with the idea that a solution is really being aimed at, also because, according to qualified sources, “no one would like to complain about the failure of the negotiation”.

