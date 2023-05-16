Home » Tim, Scannapieco (Cdp): “We are not withdrawing our offer”
Tim, Scannapieco (Cdp): “We are not withdrawing our offer. On the contrary…”

Deposits and Loans Fund does not withdraw from the race for Netco’s Tim, “is still reviewing his offer with Macquarie.” He says it the managing director Dario Scannapieco in an interview with BloombergTV from New York where a round of investor meetings is taking place.

We are now working on the offer. We have received the letter from Telecom Italia asking us for clarification on our offer and together with Macquaire we are preparing a reply to this letter” said the CEO. “We are explaining some technical elements about our offer and I cannot say that we will offer more” added Scannapieco. “Clearly we think that our offer as well as probably that of Kkr will benefit the company.”
Scannapieco did not rule out a collaboration with Kkr. “Let’s see how things go. We are not closed to this option. In the past we signed an agreement with them. We are evaluating their presence in Fibercop, and therefore we are not excluding this option but we are currently working with Macquarie on the offer”.

The Tim stock moved under the banner of weakness today on the Stock Exchange penalized by new market rumors that a joint offer between Cdp-Macquarie and KKr for the network would be less and less likely. The stock lost 2.24% closing at 0.2623 euro.

