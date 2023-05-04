Tim Schäcker: From elevator boy to founder – can that work?

Tim Schäcker became famous as “Elevator Boy” via Tiktok. Now he is founding a start-up. Lisa Kempke / Business Insider

Tim Schäcker rose to fame as one of the Elevator Boys, a creator group on Tiktok. The five friends are now touring together as stars all over the world. The business administration graduate told Business Insider that it had always been his dream to start a company. The 24-year-old is currently pitching his startup idea to large investors. Besides, he is still on the road as a Tiktok star.

It is the end of February 2023 when Tim Schäcker registers on Linkedin and makes a postwho surprises: It says that he is in the process of founding a tech startup.

The 24-year-old is actually known as one of five Elevator Boys. The creator group has become famous through Tiktok videos in which they primarily (and quite seriously) recreate scenes from Sunday afternoon high school teen movies. Schäcker is best known as a model and poster boy. But as a founder, he has to convince investors. can he do that

Suddenly famous

Almost a month after his Linkedin announcement, we meet Schäcker in Berlin to talk to him about his plans. He wears the Gen Z uniform: white sneakers, a leather jacket with a wide collar, and baggy chinos. He poses skillfully and patiently while we take some photos of him. After looking at the camera display, he wants to change his pose again – it should look more serious.