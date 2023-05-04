Home » Tim Schäcker: From elevator boy to founder – can that work?
Business

Tim Schäcker: From elevator boy to founder – can that work?

by admin
Tim Schäcker: From elevator boy to founder – can that work?

Tim Schäcker became famous as “Elevator Boy” via Tiktok. Now he is founding a start-up.
Lisa Kempke / Business Insider

Tim Schäcker rose to fame as one of the Elevator Boys, a creator group on Tiktok. The five friends are now touring together as stars all over the world.

The business administration graduate told Business Insider that it had always been his dream to start a company.

The 24-year-old is currently pitching his startup idea to large investors. Besides, he is still on the road as a Tiktok star.

It is the end of February 2023 when Tim Schäcker registers on Linkedin and makes a postwho surprises: It says that he is in the process of founding a tech startup.

The 24-year-old is actually known as one of five Elevator Boys. The creator group has become famous through Tiktok videos in which they primarily (and quite seriously) recreate scenes from Sunday afternoon high school teen movies. Schäcker is best known as a model and poster boy. But as a founder, he has to convince investors. can he do that

Suddenly famous

Almost a month after his Linkedin announcement, we meet Schäcker in Berlin to talk to him about his plans. He wears the Gen Z uniform: white sneakers, a leather jacket with a wide collar, and baggy chinos. He poses skillfully and patiently while we take some photos of him. After looking at the camera display, he wants to change his pose again – it should look more serious.

See also  The state-owned economy showed a steady recovery in the first seven months, and the total operating income of state-owned enterprises increased by 9.5% year-on-year – yqqlm

You may also like

Intesa Sanpaolo, with Up2Stars selected 40 startups

Twice the market expectation!Small non-farm farmers continue to...

Pnrr, the magistrate Manfredi Selvaggi will be in...

New Brenner tunnel will be around one billion...

Record-breaking Unicredit, profit of over 2 billion. Skyrocketing...

The “lesion” has not been eliminated. The crisis...

Peugeot, the new 3008 & 5008 Hybrid 136...

Google and Meta threaten media blockade in Canada

Piazza Affari closes at +0.8% ahead of the...

U.S. service sector grows only moderately in April,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy