Tim, slide on the stock market after the new offers for the network from Kkr and Cdp-Macquarie

Which translates into a passage that is by no means trivial, especially if between now and 4 May Tim’s board of directors judges the offers unsatisfactory, aligning itself, in this case, with the assessment of the first shareholder Vivendi who had already indicated since the summer the floor for any discussion is 31 billion euros (with the possibility, according to rumors, of not falling below 26 billion).

As for the proposal from CDP, which owns 9.8% of Tim, initially around 18 billion euros including debt were offered for the company that intends to combine with Open Fiber. The offer, according to rumors, would amount to a value of 19.3 billion. As for the Kkr offer, it would amount to 19 billion plus 2 in earn outs in the event of a merger between the Tim and Open Fiber networks. As regards the offer from Cdp-Macquarie, the consortium aims to enforce the largest component, between cash and debt, which would be provided to Tim in terms of debt reduction: in the new proposal it would have risen from 15.4 to 16, 7 billion euros. As for Kkr, the increase compared to the previous proposal would be substantially 1 billion.

In the morning, Alessio Butti, undersecretary to the Prime Minister with responsibility for Innovation, also spoke on the Tim theme. “We have to wait. We have waited until now. It’s obvious. There’s an operation underway, we’ll make some checks and then we’ll see» Butti said, replying on the sidelines of a conference.

