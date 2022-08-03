Home Business Tim stands out in Piazza Affari after half-yearly accounts. Ebitda at € 3 bn and revised upward guidance Ebitda 2022
Tim stands out in Piazza Affari after half-yearly accounts. Ebitda at € 3 bn and revised upward guidance Ebitda 2022

Tim stands out in Piazza Affari after half-yearly accounts. Ebitda at € 3 bn and revised upward guidance Ebitda 2022

In Piazza Affari, Tim jumped 4.9%, thus finding itself at € 0.225 per share, after presenting the accounts for the first half of 2022. In particular, the group led by Pietro Labriola closed the half-year with revenues from services substantially stable at 7 billion euros, an organic group EBITDA of 3 billion euros. As reported in the company note, Tim Brasil recorded a strong acceleration in revenues from services which increased by 15.2% compared to the same period of 2021. Tim’s net financial debt is now equal to 19.3 billion euros, after the payment of OI’s mobile assets and part of the spectrum in Brazil

In the second quarter, Tim recorded Group revenues of € 3.9 billion, an improvement compared to the previous quarter, while Group service revenues were equal to € 3.6 billion, an improvement compared to the previous quarter.

the “Value vs Volume” commercial strategy continues, aiming at greater rationality of prices both in the fixed and mobile market and at greater customer loyalty.

Finally, the group has revised upwards the guidance on the EBITDA of 2022

