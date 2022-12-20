Positive day in Piazza Affari for Telecom Italia shares, up 3% to 0.209 euro compared to the +0.3% of the Ftse Mib index.

The company is awaiting developments on the network front, after the government’s promise, in recent weeks, to define by 31 December “the best market solutions that can be implemented to maximize the interests of the country, of the companies involved and their shareholders and stakeholders”. All of this, “taking into account national and European regulations and the necessary economic, financial and employment balances”.

At the end of November, the Meloni government decided not to follow up on the project for the sale of the network to the consortium led by Cdp Equity, to then merge it with that of the rival Open Fiber. A project which, moreover, would encounter resistance from the EU antitrust. The undersecretary of Palazzo Chigi in charge of Innovation, Alessio Butti, clarified that there will not be a single network, but several networks subject to national public control, in order to respect the principle of infrastructural competition required by Europe.

The executive has also ruled out the option of a takeover bid for Tim aimed at the delisting and subsequent reorganization of activities. A third alternative is therefore being sought to achieve the objective of a non-vertically integrated and publicly controlled TIM network, which includes Sparkle’s submarine cables business.

The hypotheses of a spinoff of the network and its separation from commercial activities could return to the table, which could be taken over by the shareholder Vivendi.

Times are decidedly limited and it seems difficult to arrive at a shared solution by the end of the year, but implications are expected in the next few days.