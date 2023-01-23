Home Business Tim successfully places 850 million euro bonds. Coupon, maturity, rating: the details
Business

Tim successfully places 850 million euro bonds. Coupon, maturity, rating: the details

by admin
Tim successfully places 850 million euro bonds. Coupon, maturity, rating: the details

TIM announced in a note issued last Friday evening “that following the approval by the Board of Directors on January 18 and, following the conclusion of the bookbuilding activity, it has successfully placed an unsecured bond of 850 million euros at a fixed rate offered to institutional investors”.

In the note, TIM specified that “the gold from the new issue will be used to optimize and refinance the maturities of the existing debt”.

Details below:

Issuer: TIM SpA

Amount: 850 million euros

Settlement date: January 27, 2023

Deadline: 15 February 2028

Coupon: 6.875%

Issue price: 100.0%

Redemption price: 100.0%

“The regulation of the bond – reads the TIM press release – contains certain commitments for the issuer that are typical for transactions with these characteristics, among which, the limitation to grant guarantees on its assets or to carry out extraordinary corporate transactions, if not in compliance with certain parameters”.

Again: “The bond will be listed on the Euro MFT market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The rating agencies Moody’s, S&P and Fitch are expected to assign a rating of B1, B+ and BB- to the bond, respectively.

See also  1000km battery life with 10 minutes fast charge!There are big moves in the Ningde era_ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Tokyo Stock Exchange +1.3%, futures flat on Wall...

2022: Hedge funds face biggest capital flight in...

ECB and rates: what analysts interviewed by Reuters...

The 2023 Spring Festival Gala liquor brand “kills...

Is the Year of the A-share Rabbit going...

Is Apple laying off workers too?Google, Microsoft, Amazon…...

Investors “sell more and more”, but the central...

The Lunar Year of the Rabbit is officially...

Jiangsu Hongye Futures expects last year’s net profit...

Stock exchanges, what can happen with the quarterly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy