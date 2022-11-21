Home Business Tim suffers in Piazza Affari, Minister Urso confirms the government’s plan on the Internet
Tim suffers in Piazza Affari, Minister Urso confirms the government's plan on the Internet

Tim suffers in Piazza Affari, Minister Urso confirms the government’s plan on the Internet

No alternative plan from the government on the creation of the single network, which will arise from the integration of Telecom and Open Fiber assets. This was reiterated by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy (Mimit), Adolfo Urso, denying some press rumors regarding a possible change of approach by the executive. The minister is continuing contacts with all the parties involved in this dossier “so important for the development and competitiveness of the country”.

Previously, La Repubblica had presented an alternative scheme, focused on the initial transfer by Tim of a majority stake to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, to then valorise the minority stake at a later time. A scheme which, according to the newspaper, could guarantee a better evaluation for the infrastructure and limit the initial outlay of CDP, however postponing the deadline for the presentation of offers set for the end of November.

According to the Corriere, the government should present within this week a proposal for the former monopolist’s network, expressing an evaluation of around 15-16 billion euros. The operation would then be discussed and finalized in the following days, with an extraordinary Board meeting of Tim to be set for November 30th.

Meanwhile, Telecom Italia ordinary shares show a drop of 3.2% in Piazza Affari (in the 0.217 euro area), underperforming the Ftse Mib (-1.2%).

