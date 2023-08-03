TIM, tariffs indexed to inflation: consumer protest is triggered

TIM, tariffs indexed to inflation: consumer defense associations underline that the provision could be in conflict with an Agcom resolution

July 20th TIM announced a price increase for its landline tariffs based on theinflation. The price increases will be applied every year starting from April 2024. The operator in an official note explained that the monthly cost will increase “by a percentage equal to the inflation index (IPCA) detected by Istat, disregarding any negative of the same, increased by a coefficient equal to 3.5 percentage points”.

TIM however confirms that the increase cannot be higher than 10% of the total value of the offer. In essence, if inflation rises, users will pay more for the home connection, while if it were to fall, there will be no lowering of the price.

The procedure adopted by TIM on prices is called in jargon remodulation and how he explains Other consumption consists of a unilateral modification of the contract. The operator can decide to increase the monthly cost but must warn customers of the increases in the right time and with correct communication. It is also possible to withdraw from the contract or change the fixed network operator without penalties or additional costs.

In this case, however, several associations in defense of consumers underline in a joint letter such as Adiconsum, Adoc, Cittadinanzattiva, Federconsumatori e Udicononly the possibility of “opting out of the modification is to withdraw by the September 30th forthcoming” and “these changes appear to potentially contrast with the reflections presented by theCommunications Regulatory Authority (Agcom)”. The resolution Agcom 89/23/Cons. in fact, it affirms “the need to avoid indexing upwards or increased by a fixed mark-up, as well as providing for explicit consent from the consumer and the possibility for users to change offers in the event of increases beyond a reasonable threshold”.

