Listen to the audio version of the article

At the appointment of the accounts, which will be approved today by the Telecom Italia Board of Directors together with the update of the industrial plan that CEO Pietro Labriola will present to the financial community tomorrow, the former monopolist arrives accompanied by a lot of background noise about the future of Netco . And with one certainty: the government is trying to speed up the time to get out of the impasse on the Tim affair. So much so that according to market rumors there would also be a political ok for a possible offer…