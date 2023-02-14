Home Business Tim, the accounts on the board table. Cdp tries to close the offer
Business

Tim, the accounts on the board table. Cdp tries to close the offer

by admin
Tim, the accounts on the board table. Cdp tries to close the offer

At the appointment of the accounts, which will be approved today by the Telecom Italia Board of Directors together with the update of the industrial plan that CEO Pietro Labriola will present to the financial community tomorrow, the former monopolist arrives accompanied by a lot of background noise about the future of Netco . And with one certainty: the government is trying to speed up the time to get out of the impasse on the Tim affair. So much so that according to market rumors there would also be a political ok for a possible offer…

See also  Today's Stock Exchanges, January 26th. Positive Europe, spotlight on US GDP. Confidence down for Italian consumers, up for businesses

You may also like

Today’s horoscope February 14, 2023 sign by sign...

Ecopol announces Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari and Ferrari...

The market sentiment is more cautious, the center...

Amadori, out-of-court settlement on the dismissal of niece...

Jia Yueting’s test car arrived in Shanghai in...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, February 14th. The great divergence...

Resolution 23 dated 06/02/2023 – Authorization for 2023...

Yingwei Financial Market Express: The US CPI is...

The war slows down the green turn: 35%...

Post elections, the government becomes right-centre. The “Meloni...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy