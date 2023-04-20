Tim, the assembly rejects remuneration policy. And the stock market sinks again

Listen to the audio version of the article

Day of assembly, counting and reckoning for Telecom Italia. The shareholders’ meeting would have rejected the remuneration policy, one of the most divisive points on the agenda of the meeting. According to reports, 53% of the share capital was present at the beginning of the meeting, Radiocor recalls. As far as the Only 24 Hours 45.7% of those present abstained on the points concerning remuneration. An aspect particularly contested by Vivendi, a shareholder with approximately 24% of the capital, with 29.2% in favor and 25.2% who voted against.

In the meantime, Tim continues to wear the black jersey at Piazza Affari. Reason? the rejection in the assembly joins the network theme. Raising bids is not enough. This was stated by Vivendi, the main shareholder of the TLC company, which set the “fair” value at 31 billion for renouncing the Internet and the threat. But the Stock Exchange also says so, with the Tim share yesterday already down by 8.3%, slipping below 29 basis points, due to fears that the complicated match for the Network and Sparkle will turn out to be a stalemate. with more lost time.

Tim thus continues to pay for the uncertainty that hovers over the Netco sale process on a day that promises to be crucial for measuring the moods of the large shareholders of the TLC group and the tenor of the ongoing clash between Vivendi and the board of directors.

Games on the net

The games on the net therefore remain open, the board of directors will make its first assessments on May 4 and the time needed to identify a solution could still be long. Especially since the two new proposals, received on the table of the TLC operator, remain far from the wishes of Tim itself which had set the minimum threshold for starting concrete negotiations at 20 billion euros: on the one hand the Cdp-Macquaire consortium has put on the plate 19.3 billion, on the other hand the Americans of Kkr have adjusted up to 19 billion to which are added another 2 billion of earn outs in the event of a merger between Netco and Open Fiber. Will it be enough to convince the TLC operator’s board and shareholders? And above all, if there were no room for further rounding, would network marketing really jump?

Possible horizons

These are the main questions that held sway on the market yesterday and together with them also the fears that if Tim were to miss the Network bench, a very complex phase would open up in which the issue of debt sustainability (25 billion euros gross) would guide the strategic choices, and perhaps it would accelerate divestments not yet taken into account and indeed branded as impossible to put on the agenda such as the sale of Brazil.